Friday, May 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to update the latest on the state's response to COVID-19.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

That news conference is expected to be held at 4 p.m.

We will stream that news conference here on our website, mobile app, and Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.