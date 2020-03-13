SC Gov. Henry McMaster to declare state of emergency, orders two districts to close

Friday, March 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency to help deal with the state's response to the coronavirus.

McMaster is also ordering Kershaw and Lancaster County schools to close since several of the cases of COVID-19 have come from those counties.

The governor is also tapping DHEC to work with the state Department of Education on developing a plan on "if and when remaining school district should decide to close schools."

Additional actions to be included in the governor's executive order:

• All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour

• Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately

• DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations

• State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately

• The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated

McMaster is also holding a news conference at 5 p.m. to discuss his efforts.

