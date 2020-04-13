SC Gov. Henry McMaster to address coronavirus response, deadly storms at 5:30 p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deadly storms ripped through South Carolina in the early morning hours Monday.

Officials believe several tornadoes touched down across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster is traveling with the National Guard to look at damage Monday afternoon.

At 5:30 p.m., the governor will speak to give the public an update on the storms. He will also give an update on the state’s coronavirus response and will be joined by public health officials.

Watch McMaster’s news conference live right here, on air and on the WIS New Facebook page.

During the storms, two people died in Orangeburg County and two others were seriously hurt in an apparent tornado.

In Hampton County, near the Georgia border, five people died, officials said. In the Upstate, at least one person died in Oconee County.

