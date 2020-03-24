SC Gov. Henry McMaster orders state schools closed until end of April

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent Molly Spearman have announced that all state schools will be closed through to the end of April.

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians," a statement said.

The governor will issue an additional executive order to extend the K-12 school closures through the month of April in the coming days.

As his previous executive order did, the governor’s executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges, and encourage those institutions to maintain existing plans to provide instruction through virtual learning.

