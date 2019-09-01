SC Gov. Henry McMaster orders evacuations for coastal region

Sunday, September 1, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has orders evacuations for many coastal regions of the Palmetto State as Hurricane Dorian nears the coast.

As the category 5 storm swirls in the Atlantic Ocean with 185 MPH winds, McMaster ordered the following areas to be evacuated by 12 p.m. Monday:

Southern Coast

-Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B

-Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A

-Jasper County Evacuation Zone A

Central Coast

-Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

-Dorchester County Evacuation Zone D

-Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G

Northern Coast

-Horry County Evacuation Zone A

-Georgetown County Evacuation Zone A

[EXTRA: Check the South Carolina Evacuation Zones.

Additionally, Governor McMaster ordered all schools and government offices in the following counties to be closed, beginning Tuesday, September 3: Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation along with supporting agencies will reverse the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes to ease the flow of traffic away from the coast at noon tomorrow, September 2:

-Hilton Head - One lane is reversed to create three lanes traveling west on US 278 at the intersection of the Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal is approximately two miles in length.

-Charleston to Columbia - A full, four lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston begins at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.