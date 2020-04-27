SC Gov. Henry McMaster extends state of emergency declaration as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Monday, April 27, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has extended his state of emergency as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

McMaster's previous state of emergency was declared on April 2 and expired today, but the governor moved to declare another as the battle shifts from fighting the spread to expanding testing and stymying the potential "economic disruption" caused by the virus.

RELATED | Read South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's state of emergency declaration.

“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts."

The governor has now issued four executive orders declaring unique states of emergency based on the changing threats and challenges presented by the virus.

All existing executive orders issued by the governor will remain in effect with the new state of emergency, unless or until they are otherwise rescinded. While the state of emergency can last for 15 days, the governor can, at any time, rescind individual orders he has issued to respond to the virus’ impact to the state and he will do so in accordance with the advice and recommendations of the state’s public health experts.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.