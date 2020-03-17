SC Gov. Henry McMaster holding a news conference at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss latest state developments on the coronavirus.

McMaster last spoke on the virus on Sunday when he ordered all state schools to close as a precaution.

We will stream the event live online and through our Facebook page.

