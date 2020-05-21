SC, GA receive doses of Remdesivir in COVID-19 fight

Thursday, May 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Both South Carolina and Georgia will receive an allotment of Remdesivir from the federal government.

The drug, from pharmaceutical company Gilead, has recently been shown to shorten recovery time for patients with COVID-19.

South Carolina's DHEC and Georgia's DPH made the announcement Thursday.

“We thank Gilead for their generous donation of Remdesivir and hope that the doses of this drug we received will help shorten the course of COVID-19 illness in some patients and save the lives of South Carolinians,” Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director, said in a statement. “We have worked with experts from around the state to develop a clinically and ethically sound framework for providing it to patients.”

In Georgia, where state officials say they're getting a second allotment of the drug, 29 hospitals will receive enough of the drug to treat more than 300 patients.

AU Health was one of the first hospitals to receive the drug.

Georgia is set to receive a third allotment of the drug on Friday.

