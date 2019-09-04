S.C. Forestry Commission to issue statewide burning ban ahead of Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the South Carolina Forestry Commission will issue a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties, effective at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to a press release.

A State Forester’s Burning Ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, campfires and burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes in unincorporated areas.

“It may seem counterintuitive to call for a burning ban because of the rain that the eastern half of the state is expected to receive from this system over the next few days,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones, “but there are other risk factors influencing this decisionmaking process.”

Among those risk factors are elevated drought conditions over much of the state and relative scarcity of firefighting, law enforcement and other emergency personnel resources that are committed to hurricane-related response before and after the hurricane’s arrival.