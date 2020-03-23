S.C. Department of Education suspends statewide spring student assessments

Monday, March 23, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Children across the Palmetto State who had been preparing for their exams will not be taking them anytime soon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For spring 2020, South Carolina will not administer any of the following assessment programs:

SC READY (English language arts and mathematics in grades 3–8);

SCPASS (science in grades 4 and 6);

End-of-Course Examination Program (English, Algebra, Biology, United States History and the Constitution) the requirement that these examinations count 20 percent has been waived;

Prekindergarten assessments; and

Alternate Assessments

This announcement by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman comes after the United States Department of Education approved a waiver allowing for the suspension of these assessments in South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.