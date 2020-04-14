SC Department of Corrections confirms one employee death from COVID-19

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced an employee died from COVID-19 at the Lee Correctional Institution on April 12.

According to SCDC officials, the employee, who worked in an administrative capacity and had limited contact with inmates, was last at work on March 27. The employee received a positive test result on April 5, and the department was notified of the positive test on April 7.

The release stated that a contact investigation was done to determine whether inmates and staff had come in close contact. The employee was last in close contact with inmates on March 26 and staff on March 27. None of those inmates or staff members presented with symptoms during the 14-day waiting period recommended by the CDC and DHEC, and none are sick now.

According to the release, this is the only staff death from COVID-19. No inmates have tested positive. SCDC is not releasing the identity at the request of the family.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to this employee’s family,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said, in the release. “Our staff is working so hard to protect themselves and our inmates. We are lifting up the family in prayer."

