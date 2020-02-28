SC Democratic Primary 2020: First in the South Primary could reshape the entire race for president

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – The eyes of the political world descend upon South Carolina as the Democratic primary in the Palmetto State could help shape the race for president even further.

With seven active Democratic candidates on the ballot seeking to be the man or woman to take on President Donald J. Trump in the fall, many of them are banking on a big Southern victory to help propel them to the nomination.

Here’s what we’re looking out for in the day ahead:

Can former Vice President Joe Biden pull out a victory after a rough start to the primary season?

It’s safe to say Vice President Joe Biden has put it all on South Carolina to help reshape the narrative that his campaign for president is lagging.

After weak showings in the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary, some of the shine on the Biden campaign returned after a second place victory in the Nevada caucus.

However, Biden a resounding victory in South Carolina could remind voters he’s still a tremendous factor in this nomination process.

Still, one candidate is nipping at his heels on the back of two victories in Nevada and New Hampshire.

Sen. Bernie Sanders could become the outright front-runner if he wins South Carolina

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lost every single county during the South Carolina primary in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Sanders heads into South Carolina with the winds of momentum at his back and a chance to take the state’s primary.

Recent polls show Sanders gaining on Biden. An NBC News poll had Sanders within striking distance of the former vice president with Biden garnering 27 percent of support and Sanders getting 23 percent of support.

A win for Sanders would do plenty for critics who claim he doesn’t have the support of African-American voters – a key voting bloc for Democrats.

But those very same polls showing a much tighter race than before are also showing one billionaire’s ad blitz has turned him into a contender in the Palmetto State.

Will Tom Steyer’s big bet on South Carolina pay off?

Months ago, you might be alongside a large swath of the South Carolina electorate who had never heard of billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

Following this primary season, it would also be a safe bet to say many voters know him fairly well after the money he’s spent on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and traditional television advertisements targeting South Carolina.

Steyer has spent a large portion of his campaign raising awareness of who he is to the state’s African-American voters. The gambit appears to have worked, with a recent NBC News poll showing he receives the support of almost 20 percent of African-American voters polled.

The spending has also raised his profile in South Carolina enough to gain the support of 15 percent of primary voters in the NBC News poll.

Still, Steyer has not fared well in other primary or caucus contests so far.

Pete Buttigieg’s momentum has been halted after Nevada, but South Carolina could boost him

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg was having a good start to the month of February. Coming off a shock victory in Iowa and a close second place in New Hampshire, it was a safe bet that voters were beginning to take a closer look at the former mayor of a town most people had only heard of because of Notre Dame.

But something happened on the way to South Carolina. The Nevada caucuses proved to a decisive victory for Sen. Bernie Sanders and showed former Vice President Joe Biden still had legs to his campaign.

With a third place finish in Nevada, Buttigieg’s strong momentum out of the Midwest and New England stumbled.

South Carolina voters have responded to that momentum, giving Buttigieg only 9 percent of support in the latest NBC News poll.

Still, The State Newspaper in Columbia opted to endorse the former mayor, giving his campaign a shot to show off what Buttigieg has to offer.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign needs a strong showing in SC

For the summer and large portions of fall 2019, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign was flying high.

With strong debate performances and pundits applauding many of her proposals, Warren was beginning to achieve front-runner status ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But then primary season began.

Warren took third place in Iowa, fourth place in New Hampshire, and fourth place in Nevada.

A win in South Carolina would go a long way to revitalize her campaign.

Will Amy Klobuchar’s Midwest Values match up with Southern Hospitality?

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign has hit a bit of a renaissance following her 3rd place performance in New Hampshire.

Moderate Democrats believe her Midwestern appeal could translate well in the South as well as nationwide on Election Day.

Her appeal has also translated into campaign cash with Klobuchar raising over $12 million for her campaign just several days after New Hampshire.

Tulsi Gabbard is looking for military voters

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has not appeared in any debate in South Carolina, but that’s not stopping her from spreading her message.

In fact, if you drive up Interstate 20 to Columbia, you’re likely to see at least one of her campaign billboards.

Gabbard, the four-term congresswoman from Hawaii, has largely staked her campaign on her experience in the Army National Guard.

South Carolina, of course, is home to Fort Jackson, a prominent training base for Army recruits.

Polls for the South Carolina Democratic Primary are set to open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Expect results from the race to begin trickling in shortly after the polls close. A final result may not be expected until several hours later.

