SC Chick-fil-A location honors its 2020 graduates

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Chick-fil-A of Moncks Corner is paying tribute to their graduating team members with a special display in their drive-thru this week.

"The restaurant wanted to show their support and appreciation for their team members by displaying their senior pictures in their drive-thru," spokesperson Mandy Caston said.

The restaurant, located at 601 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, decided to do something special because many of their high school senior team members will miss the usual celebrations associated with their last year of high school because of COVID-19.

