SC 5th grader raises $1,500 for Black Lives Matter through lemonade stand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dylan Cabe says he is “just under two weeks away” from turning 10 years old and he’s already off to an impressive start.

The incoming 5th grader from Satchel Ford Elementary, along with help from his dad, Andy, raised more than $1,500 in one weekend for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I like making lemonade stands and when I saw the protests I just wanted to help…they made me sad,” Dylan said.

Dylan said that in the few hours he was out there with just a sign, a table and cups of lemonade for $1, tons of people stopped by to show support.

“People were really happy I was doing this,” Dylan said. “Pretty much everybody who came didn’t want their change back…some people were giving like hundreds of dollars.”

The biggest highlight? Two $100 bills from a lemonade stand patron.

Dylan’s father said his son’s generosity isn’t surprising, nor was the outpouring of support from the Columbia community.

“I think diversity is a very important thing, I think it’s good for the world,” Andy Cabe said. “It’s been very positive from a lot of people.”

Andy Cabe said the monetary support from people who saw the post on social media exceeded expectations, as well.

“I put it on Facebook that he was having a lemonade stand,” his father explained. “There were people from out of town, people who couldn’t make it that still wanted to make donations.”

All in all, Dylan donated $1,552.73 to the Black Lives Matter movement through their online giving portal.

Up next for Dylan – he says in July he plans to do another lemonade stand, this time benefiting St. Jude’s.

