SBA approving loan assistance for viewing area for coronavirus disaster relief

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Small Business Administration is now approving loan assistance for our entire viewing area.

You may remember we first reported Tuesday that no southern state had received the COVID-19 disaster relief. That has now changed.

Small businesses across every local county can now contact the Georgia and South Carolina offices for the SBA and begin filling out paperwork for the disaster assistance.

Georgia Approved

Burke

Columbia

Richmond

McDuffie

Glascock

Jefferson

Jenkins

Screven

Taliaferro

Washington

South Carolina Approved

Aiken

Allendale

Barnwell

Edgefield

McCormick

This is the same program that provides federal relief to hard-hit storm areas like a hurricane or tornado.

Now the federal government is using the disaster declaration for the unprecedented shut down of businesses nationwide as we practice social distancing to stop the spread.

