S. Carolina to resume reporting coronavirus cases by ZIP code

Friday, April 3, 2020

Coronavirus in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will start disclosing up-to-date numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases by ZIP code, as directed by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Along with this order, the agency has been instructed to also provide the estimated number of residents who may be infected and untested within the same ZIP code.

The governor states that this non-identifying information does not violate any privacy laws, federal or state. He also said it is in the public’s interest to have this information available, and he hopes that it will reinforce the seriousness of staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

About a week ago, the health agency started to share the number of coronavirus cases in each ZIP code, but quickly backtracked -- only providing a list of affected ZIP codes in each county, but no numbers concerning cases.

When asked about the switch, Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said she was concerned the list was giving some people a “false sense of security” if they didn’t see cases in their ZIP code.

“There are unrecognized cases everywhere,” she said.

Bell said everyone in the state is at risk to catch the virus and should take the same precautions to fight the spread of the virus, no matter where they live.

