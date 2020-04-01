S. Carolina students, teachers relieved by grading changes

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Students across South Carolina will continue their education from home at least for the rest of the month.

The State Department of Education released some guidelines on how grading will go for the rest of the year.

Teachers and students say it really does feel like a weight is being lifted off their shoulders with these grading changes.

On Tuesday, state Superintendent Molly Spearman sent out a memo to all school districts detailing those changes.

She says all work being done by the students will be graded and seniors who earn their diploma will graduate this year.

The Department of Education says grades for this second semester will not be split up by quarter like they usually are. Instead of receiving two grades, students will get a single grade for the third and fourth quarters.

High school teachers we spoke with say this was a welcome change.

BUSINESS | Amid S. Carolina closure order, which local businesses are essential?

“This really alleviates a lot of the grading pressures for students and teachers around the fourth nine weeks,” said Patrick Kelly, a teacher with Richland School District 2. “We can focus more on providing learning and support for students” instead of “having to worry about grading implications of number or type of assignments we'd normally have to worry about in a normal school setting.”

High school students will be getting numeric grades like they normally do.

Some states have moved to pass-or-fail grading.

The Department of Education said officials made the decision to stick with the numeric grades to maintain equity among schools and districts for scholarship purposes.

Spearman says all coursework for seniors needs to be completed by May 15.

Under Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, schools are closed in South Carolina until the end of April.

Kailey Butler, a senior in Richland School District 2, said: "Knowing that we are going to be graded with the quarter three and quarter for grades together takes a weight off my shoulders."

EDUCATION | USC Aiken to issue refunds on housing, meal plan

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.