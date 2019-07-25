Rush Limbaugh’s donation to charity pays mortgage for fallen Alabama officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -- The family of fallen Auburn police officer William Buechner will not have to worry about a mortgage payment thanks to a donation from conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Following a controversy surrounding Nike pulling a shoe depicting the first U.S. flag created by Betsy Ross at the behest of NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick, Limbaugh created a t-shirt featuring the flag with proceeds going to the non-profit Tunnel to Towers.

Tunnel to Towers is a nation-wide organization that honors military and first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice.

To date, Limbaugh’s Betsy Ross t-shirt has made more than $2 million in revenue to be donated to Tunnel to Towers.

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller announced on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” how the organization intends to use the funds donated by Limbaugh.

Siller announced that the organization would be paying off the mortgages for the families of six men who laid their lives down for their country, including Officer Buechner.

Buechner lost his life in the line of duty in a shooting that also injured two fellow Auburn police officers in May 2019.

