Rural hospitals operating on the minimum during COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hospitals are essentially the haven for all operations and supplies regarding COVID-19. But some rural hospitals aren't as fortunate, like University Hospital McDuffie, and are only functioning with the bare minimum for their community.

University Hospital McDuffie is the closest hospital to downtown Augusta. There are 26 beds and no ICU, and they have to send their coronavirus tests to Augusta University Health.

Virtual doctors appointments are tough because there's limited signal for internet connectivity in the rural county. And for outpatient doctors -- PPE is scarce.

"We had no N-95 masks. none, only these surgical masks. I had a patient who works in her yard and brought us five masks," Dr. Jacqueline W. Fincher a partner of Center for Primary Care McDuffie, said.

While Dr. Fincher and her team in McDuffie County look like a well-oiled machine, working in tandem -- testing for COVID-19 in rural Georgia isn't easy.

The spread here started about a month ago -- when a patient had no apparent symptoms. But Dr. Fincher sent tests to AU Health just to be safe. Five days later, those tests came back positive.

"He was complaining of his allergies, had been cutting grass," Fincher said. "He went on working and being in the community and when he found out and called us to let us know, well, he'd exposed a lot of people."

AU Health CEO Katrina Keefer says they're ramping up testing to help rural areas, to prevent another outbreak like Albany.

"They had a surge all at once so that's a lot for a small community to handle," Keefer said.

It's too early to be sure, according to Keefer, but it appears the mortality rate with COVID-19 is higher in rural communities.

"It may take a while for a local hospital to realize they need to transfer a patient and then by the time the patient is transferred they've decompensated too quickly," Keefer said.

And for those critical patients here who are transferred to Augusta for help --

"And their family is here and they're not allowed to visit. It's been really tough on our seniors," Fincher said.

Some of them, unfortunately, have to be sent alone. As a community, the rural hospitals and the patients are remaining positive and continuing to work with what they have.

