'Run for Maud' events in Augusta bring perspective to many following shooting of unarmed man

Friday, May 8, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta residents are joining in the Run with Maud jogging event.

The event is 2.23 miles because Ahmaud Arbery took his final run on Feb. 23. Arbery was allegedly shot by a pair of men in Brunswick while he was out for a morning jog.

The two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, have been charged with Arbery’s murder.

The man who also recorded the video is now under investigation, too.

People are calling this a long-overdue step in many more to come. No matter virtual or on solid ground, people are managing to stand or jog for justice.

“In a perfect world, would we prefer to have been asked to become involved in February, of course,” GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Friday morning.

GBI said they could not speak on how the case was handled prior to their involvement beginning Tuesday, adding they’re going to dig further into Arbery’s death.

“If, in fact, the facts take them to make another arrest in this case, then they will do that,” Reynolds said.

Before this, the investigation moved to three different jurisdictions after two separate district attorneys ultimately recused themselves. The McMichaels had previously worked in connection to those offices.

The violence and timeline devastated people like Anthony Ellington.

“Put pressure on those lawmaking officials to make something happen,” Ellington said.

He’s one of the many in this community who sees himself in Arbery.

“The first thing that went through my mind was that could’ve been me,” Ellington said. “That could be my son, my father, or my brother.”

Across the river, Tambra Watson is pleading that jogging should not be a deadly experience.

“To be hunted down like an animal is beyond me,” Watson said.

“Anyone who is wronged, I will be there to stand up for them. so today I’m here to march, to run, to jog with Ahmaud.”

The McMichaels told police the then 25-year-old matched a suspect in a series of break-ins. But state investigators instead saying neighbor interviews, files, and a video gave them proof of aggravated assault and murder.

They’re hoping the run keeps the light shining on the case -- pace by pace.

“We are going to continue to keep running for you, bro,” Ellington said. “Until justice is served.”

Communities are asking for the dismissal of previous officials on this case. The GBI won’t say if it was mishandled, but they did offer when they took over, there were things that had yet to be done by other agencies.

The McMichaels, meanwhile, were denied bond Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.