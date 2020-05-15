Rule lifted to allow certain military members to donate blood

Friday, May 15, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Some military members who were not allowed to donate blood in the past, due to a mad cow disease outbreak, will now be able to do that.

Some service members were deferred from donating blood after serving in Germany, Italy, or Spain in the '80s and '90s.

The reason: mad cow disease outbreak during that time.

But some military have not been able to donate for 20 years since the FDA made that rule. Now the Shepeard Blood Center is prepared to accept those donations.

"There hasn't been a time really where we needed blood as much as we need it right now." Ashley Whitaker of the center said. "We welcome these new donors, we honored to be able to invite them back into the donor pool, and we really need their donations. And we know those donations will save local lives."

The Shepeard Blood Center will hold another drive on Tuesday, May 19, at the Houndslake County Club from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

And when you donate, you'll get a Taco Tuesday t-shirt!

