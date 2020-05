Monday, May 111, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – A portion of Reynolds Road in Columbia County will be closed to all through traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure will occur at 718 Reynolds Road, weather permitting.

To access the northern section of Reynolds Road, use Wrightsboro Road. Use Lewis Road to access the southern section.

A detour will be posted.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.