Royal baby Archie to be christened Saturday

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be christened in a small private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to share some photos, but the ceremony will remain largely under wraps.

Archie was born May 6.

Buckingham Palace says the duke and duchess will not reveal the names of the godparents of their son Archie.

The palace said in a statement this week that the christening will be private and that "the godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."

The decision sparked controversy in Britain's media on Thursday, in part because the royal couple's home was renovated with more than $3 million of taxpayer money. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic questioned why so much money was spent at a time when public services are under financial pressure.

Critics suggest that occasions like christenings should be public, but the royal couple has repeatedly signaled that they’re entitled to privacy.

