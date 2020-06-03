Roundabout, streetscaping projects getting started in Augusta

Wednesday, June 2, 3030

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A heads-up for drivers in Augusta: Two new road projects are getting underway.

Crews will be out at work putting a roundabout on Berckmans Road at the intersection with Ingleside Drive, where there's currently a stoplight. Starting today, it will turn into an all-way stop for the duration of the project, which will require intermittent lane closures and flagging operations. There will be warning signs, and drivers can expect delays in the area.

On Tuesday, work started on James Brown Boulevard between Laney Walker Boulevard and D'Antignac Street near Dyess Park. This portion of the road is expected to be closed until Aug. 31. It's all part of a multi-million dollar streetscaping project with new sidewalks and curb cuts to make it easier to navigate in a wheelchair.

TRAFFIC | Deputy, other driver sent to hospital after downtown Augusta crash

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.