Roundabout, bridge work will affect Augusta-area traffic

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two road construction projects are getting started in the Augusta area.

Milling and patching operations began today and will continue for five days as part of an effort to install a roundabout at Berckmans Road and Ingleside Drive in Augusta.

The work will affect the entire intersection of Boy Scout Road, Aumond Road and Ingleside Drive. A flagman and temporary traffic-control measures will be in place to navigate traffic through the construction area.

Meanwhile, the Fifth Street bridge between downtown Augusta and North Augusta, S.C., is set to close for work to turn it into a pedestrian-only bridge.

Work was scheduled to start today, with crews conducting repairs and making improvements. Traffic will be detoured to Gordon Highway.

Augusta leaders say once the bridge is converted to pedestrian use, it will include shaded benches, phone-charging stations and landscaping. The work is expected to take about a year and a half.

