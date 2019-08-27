Rosa Parks, Sally Ride have their own ‘Inspiring Women’ Barbie dolls

Check out the latest Barbie dolls - Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.

They come with authentic clothing, accessories and, most importantly, the story of the lives of women who women who Mattel said “made the world better for future generations of girls.”

Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the mother of the modern civil rights movement, and astronaut Sally Ride was the first American woman and the youngest American to fly in space.

The new dolls are part of the Inspiring Women series, which “pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.”

Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo are also part of this collection.

Both dolls are in stores now.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.