Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The roof collapsed at Magnolia Park Apartments early Monday morning.

Crews tell us it happened around 2:00 a.m. and 13 people were affected.

We're told it may have been due to an unmanaged leak in the ceiling. The issues in each apartment are varying - one woman's entire ceiling caved in so she will have to leave her apartment.

Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.