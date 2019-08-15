Ron Clark comes to Allendale

Thursday, July 15, 2019

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What better way to start off the school year than getting a visit from one of the best educators in the country?

Three local school districts are getting their faculty and staff motivated with a familiar face.

"Bringing Ron Clark to our area was a vision from the three superintendents from Allendale, Hampton county school district one, and Hampton county school district two. This year we wanted to do something exciting and something engaging to bring our teachers faculty and staff back to kick off a great year," Allendale Superintendent, Martin Wright explains the joint effort to bring Ron Clark to Allendale.

Ron Clark is a best selling author, world renowned educator, and now a motivator for these South Carolina school districts.

"I hope teachers learn that it's all about you. When you are in a good mood and you have passion kids are going to feel that. If you show kids that you love to learn and you love to teach they're going to want to be in classroom. So, today is about uplifting educators and showing them how important their job is," Clark tells News 12 the key to being a good educator.

Throughout Clark's career he has worked with disadvantaged students, teaching them to own who they are and where they came from. Superintendent Wright says Clark's vision aligns with Allendale's.

"Our theme for this year is we got culture. what wonderful way of bringing someone who does a great job of culture building in his own school tis to bring him down to Allendale, South Carolina to help us kick off a good school year."

Allendale schools recently were taken over by South Carolina's department of education for a second time in twenty years. Three of four Allendale schools are on the state's priority list, They are among the botton five percent for academic performance in the Palmetto state. Clark's says his speech is an incentive to give teachers a push in the right direction.

"When you respect the school, when you respect the people, you are going to attract more good people to that school. Teachers will work harder so when you are in a place like Allendale you have an opportunity to build something truly beautiful."

