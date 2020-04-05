Local dog rescuer to be featured on "Little Big Shots"

EVANS, GA -- Over the last four years, Evans' own Roman McConn has been on a mission to save as many dogs as he can. He's no stranger to the spotlight. The 8-year-old is making another TV appearance tonight on Little Big Shots.

"It's really cool to do that. I love doing it and it's also fun to save the dogs and help them get adopted," said Roman.

The success of Project Freedom Ride has seen over 2,500 dogs rescued. What once seemed like a short term phase and turned into a long term project.

"We actually thought back in 2017 that we were dying out. It's expensive. Our transport cost per month ranges from $15-20,000," said Jennifer McConn.

Funding for their rescue efforts comes mostly from donations, though Project Freedom Ride has been lucky to receive a number of grants to help with the costs. Dogs across southern states, including Georgia and Texas, have benefitted from Roman's efforts. Many of these rescued dogs end up in the Pacific Northwest with Washington being one of the main relocation sites.

Roman has appeared on Ellen, Steve Harvey, and one of his rescues has even made it on Animal Planet. While he doesn't meet every dog, the foster dogs earn a special place in his heart.

"It's like a curse and a blessing at the same time. It's sad that you have to let the dog go, but you know that they're going to find a good home," added Roman.

His goal and personality is infections, so it's no surprise big names have taken notice. Roman is mature beyond his age and easily makes a genuine connection with anyone he meets.

"He has the ability to make people want to be better. He's a very empathetic and caring kid. I think people can rally behind that. That's a feel-good, authentic, geunine thing to support and I think we got lucky that people believed in that," Jennifer added.

The process of rescuing dogs is still special to the young man. That's one of the many reasons for his continued success. Roman does enjoy the national spotlight, but the dogs are still more important. As for a favorite TV host or program?

"They've all been really awesome, so I think they're all pretty even."

Roman will be on Little Big Shots at 7 o'clock tonight on NBC WAGT 26.

Things haven't been as busy for the 8 year old due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that there was still plenty of money to be donated and that he's looking forward to getting back to helping dogs once he's able to. His birthday is June 28th, which will also mark the beginning of the 5th year for Project Freedom Ride.