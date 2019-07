Thursday, July 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead in a rollover accident on Warren Road, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Coroner Mark Bowen confirms his office is on the way to help investigate the incident.

According to officials, that accident happened at Warren Road and West Road.

At this time, Warren Road at Washington Road has been closed.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved