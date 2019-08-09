Roll out the red carpet

Friday, August 9, 2019

News 12 this Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local school is rolling out the red carpet to kick off the new school year. The students at Heritage Academy were given high fives and lots of encouragement as they made their way into school.

"I'm most excited about my friends and my teachers and everybody here at Heritage," fifth grader, Madison Cheatham tells News 12 her goals for the year.

Dad, uncles, grandfathers line the sidewalk to show their support for Madison and all the students who attend Heritage Academy, as they walk the red carpet.

Founder and executive director, Linda Tucciarone explains how the idea came to the forefront.

"This started last year from a Walmart back to school commercial and it was great. I loved the music, I loved the energy, and it was all dads with backpacks for their kids and I said hey, we can do this."

They did it once and they're doing it again.

Heritage Academy intends on making this a tradition.

"We need that, dads are important. I want to celebrate the American dad who shows up everyday, is there for their kids, providing that role model of it's one foot in front of the other," explains Tucciarone.

Madison says, having her dad present gives her a push in the right direction

"I felt confident, all the time when I have problems he always there by my side."

