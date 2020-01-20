Deputies searching for robber who shot at store clerk in Burke Co.

Jan. 20, 2020

SARDIS, GA. -- (WRDW/WAGT) Burke County deputies say they are searching for an armed suspect who shot at a clerk at Family Dollar.

It happened at the Family Dollar at 626A Charles Perry Avenue in Sardis around 8:42PM.

Deputies say the bullet grazed the clerk but she is okay. The suspect is a black male wearing all black approximately 5’6” and skinny. He was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The Sardis Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene working the case together.

