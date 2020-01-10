1 adult, juvenile in the hospital after single car crash in North Augusta

Friday, January 10, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Roads are open again after a single car accident in North Augusta that sent two people to the hospital.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety tells News 12 it happened on Martintown Road, just off I-20 by the Edgefield County line.

According to officers, the car ran off the road and hit a tree. They tell us an adult male and a juvenile were taken to the hospital.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating.

