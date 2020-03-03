Road resurfacing tops use of SPLOST money

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Commissioners are working to narrow down their list of development projects to pursue in Augusta.

The state of Georgia is giving Augusta about $250 million in total for the city's next round of projects. Some commissioners are considering to use $75 million to road improvements, while others say it needs to be done with less SPLOST dollars.

"SPLOST 7 had $1.5 million for resurfacing projects, so that is a huge difference compared to $75 million," Brandon Garrett, District 8 Commissioner, said. "I think there's a lot of work that still needs to take place there."

However, getting rid of potholes, smoothing lanes and adding brand new pavement is work that is long overdue to leaders.

Commissioners must finalize their list of ideas and costs for SPLOST 8 by July. Residents can vote on that list of projects in November.

