Road repairs could cause slowdowns for Grovetown drivers

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Some roadwork in Grovetown could cause traffic snags Thursday for some drivers.

Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will enter State Highway 223 (Robinson Avenue) near the Railroad Avenue intersection to repair an asphalt dip.

Drivers should expect a slow-go and single lane conditions from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Crews will flag traffic through the area while the work zone is active.

