Road rage: Car repeatedly cut off on I-20

Thursday, July 11, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You've probably seen the crazy video of dangerous driving on I-20 on Facebook that shared hundreds of times.

In the video, you can see the red car trying to get around but the black car just keeps cutting him off, almost causing several crashes.

News 12 talked to deputies who told us what they can do when they see videos like this. The sheriff's office says this video is proof of aggressive driving and now they just have to find the driver to make an arrest.

But there's no doubt this scared a lot of drivers on the road.

Whitney Boykin couldn't believe what she was seeing as her family drove down I-20. A black Toyota Corolla repeatedly cutting off a red car.

From the passenger seat, Whitney recorded the whole thing.

"If you're not videoing what can you prove," said Boykin.

As a mom of two, these are situations she tries to avoid.

"I have children that travel with me every day and it's not that important. Whatever that red car did or whatever another car does, your life and other people's lives are more important," said Boykin.

Whitney called the police. When the Richmond County Sheriff's Office saw the video they started investigating.

“Based on that video, if this person came up and we saw them, yes we could charge them with aggressive driving," said Sgt. Mark Chestang with the RCSO.

Sgt. Chestang says that's a high and aggravated misdemeanor.

“We'd probably lock you up for that one," said Chestang.

He encourages people to report incidents like this and to have video proof but never to confront the person.

"You don't know what people's mindset is anymore, they could have a weapon," said Chestang.

Like an incident in Columbia County where a guy on a motorcycle started shooting at another car.

"Whoever was driving I felt terrible for them because I know they were scared. They did slow down, almost came to a complete stop multiple times on the interstate," said Boykin.

The sheriff's office says if you are in one of these situations to slow down and remove yourself by taking an exit or a different route.

"Remain calm, take yourself out of the situation and if it starts to escalate call us," said Chestang.

Richmond County has only given 4 tickets for aggressive driving this year. They say situations like this happen way more than reported. This is a serious traffic charge. The consequences vary but you could be arrested, have to go before a judge, and pay at least $1,050 to bond out. You can also have points added to your license.

