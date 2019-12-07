Road closures to look out for during Columbia County Christmas parade

Saturday, December 7, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There are several road closures to look out for during Columbia County's annual Christmas Parade.

The main roads impacted will be on Washington Road, North Belair Road, Evans Town Center Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Drive.

If you're looking at the map, roads in blue and red are the parade routes and the roads in green are the detour routes you'll need to take.

County officials say there will be lane closures of the outside thru lanes for north and south bound traffic for North Belair Road from Washington Road to Cox Road/Owens Road from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The blue area covers part of Evans Town Center Boulevard. That part will be completely closed off at 10:00 a.m.

At 1:00 p.m. the parts in red will close off. That includes a stretch of Washington Road from Ronald Reagan Drive to North Belair Road. A large part of North Belair Road will be closed as well from Washington Road to Cox Road/Owens Road.

During the closing of the parade route, the following county roads will be closed at their entrance/exits along the detour route:

Evans To Locks Rd, Evans Town Center Boulevard, Peachtree Road, Lamkin Drive, Hereford Farm Road, Towne Centre Drive, Marie Street, Town Park Boulevard, Town Park Lane, Ponder Place Drive, Village Square Drive, and Walden Glen Drive.

Officials warn people to plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for traveling through the Evans area on Sunday.

Spectators will need to be along North Belair Rd, between Washington Rd and Cox Rd/Owens Rd to view the parade.