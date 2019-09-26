Road closures ahead of IRONMan, IRONKids races

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The IRONMan race is coming up Sunday, and the IRONKids race is happening Saturday, both causing some weekend road closures.

Traffic conditions will be impacted on area roads starting on Sept. 27th beginning at midnight and going through 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28th.

The IRONKids® run will begin at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and will include a mile race and half-mile race through downtown Augusta.

Broad Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7th to 11th Street.

CLICK HERE to see the course maps.

