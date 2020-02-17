Roach infestation closes Georgia university's student center

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Savannah Morning News) — Student complaints of being served moldy bread and finding bugs in mac and cheese at a campus food court led Savannah State University to close its student center.

The university said in a statement to news outlets that its student union, closed since Jan. 30, “is in the final stages of cleaning and maintenance” and could reopen within the week.

The Savannah Morning News reported that university officials decided to close the building the day before inspectors from the Georgia Department of Public Health arrived.

The inspection report said an investigator was told by the general manager from Thompson Hospitality, the campus' food service provider, that the building was being treated for a roach infestation.

