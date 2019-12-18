Riverkeeper keeping close eye on Lake Olmstead after sewage overflow

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – We're waiting to found out if there is E. coli in Lake Olmstead. Volunteers for the Savannah Riverkeeper were out testing the water Wednesday after the Savannah River tested positive.

This comes after more than 7 inches of rain in the last week led to flooding and sewage overflow.

Everything from plastic bottles to Styrofoam and Clorox have washed up along the banks. Of course, there's sewage in the water, too.

Lake Olmstead is supposed to be a beautiful park, but right now, it’s serving as a trash dump. Danny Williams takes walks there every day.

"It makes me want to go other places, and spend my time,” Williams said. “Because when I come out here, it's kinda disappointing to come out here and see this."

While most are staying out, the Riverkeeper volunteers are going in.

"This is a good example of people who do not live next to the water affecting the waterways,” Truck Carlson with the Riverkeeper said.

Carlson says despite the mess, they're expecting to find less sewage in the waters than on Monday. But any more rain will make it worse.

"The systems can only take so much,” Carlson said. “So when they reach their max capacity, there's not anything that can be done. You just have to mitigate it."

Augusta Utilities is trying to do that with aging infrastructure. Their Rocky Creek pumping station is undergoing improvements right now to handle heavy rain.

"It's tremendously expensive,” Tom Wiedmeier with Augusta Utilities said. “We've worked my entire career to improve things, and things are much better than they were."

But still, four more overflows near downtown pushed 53,000 gallons of sewage into the river Tuesday and the city is bracing for more heavy rainfall this weekend.

"All we can do is make sure all our equipment is operating and maintained,” Wiedmeier said. “Then, once it hits make sure everything is running as hard as it can."

