Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The Savannah Riverkeeper has released the results of recent water testing.

News 12 is told in Lake Olmstead, the Augusta Canal, and the Savannah River downstream there is a high level of E. Coli in the water.

Betty's Boat Ramp, down the river, is at a "troubling and unsafe level" of E. Coli.

News 12 reported the Riverkeeper was testing levels earlier this week after a sewage overflow.

