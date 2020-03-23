Riverbanks Zoo & Garden lays off part-time staff due to COVID-19 outbreak closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced a reduction in their workforce due to the zoo’s temporary closing.

According to Susan O’Cain, the director of communications at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, all part-time staff members for the zoo have been laid off. Also, all full-time hourly staff members will now work 32 hours a week.

“The decision was made in the best interest of Riverbanks to ensure our animals and plants continue to receive the highest standards of care during what might be an extended closure,” O’Cain said in a statement sent to WIS.

Riverbanks announced a temporary closing due to COVID-19 on March 15 which is scheduled to last until the end of the month.

Zoo officials said they will continue to follow the closing and social distancing guidelines provided by state and federal officials to help slow down the spread of coronavirus.

