River Island, Blackstone Camp residents push for safety measures as apartment construction begins

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Construction has started for almost 300 apartments in almost 700 parking spaces in Columbia County.

It's not a welcome sight for many people in River Island and the Blackstone Camp community.

The residents there have accepted the fact that it's happening, but they now want to make things as safe as possible, including adding sidewalks and crosswalks.

For Jade Blackford, mom of three, River Island was the perfect spot to settle down and raise her family.

"That's part of the reason we moved here because the school is right across the street,” Blackford said.

Two of her girls go to Stallings Island Middle School, which is an easy five minute walk from home. But Blackford worries the walk home will never be the same now that construction started for 298 apartments and 655 parking spots.

"Right now I don't know what it's going to look like, but I do know it's going to be a lot,” Blackford said.

Back in 2002, when the rezoning was approved, traffic was already a concern. Seventeen years later, and neighbors say it's not only a pain, but it's dangerous. Cars driving on the median, trying to navigate past the lines that form during pick up and drop off time.

"There's no infrastructure in place for that,” Blackford said. “There's no crosswalks, there's no sidewalks. There's kids walking in un-mowed grass, crossing at random places in the street."

With several other spots nearby also zoned for future apartments, Blackford says the two-lane road is an accident waiting to happen.

"There's opportunity here to really make it a great thing instead of focusing on all the negative aspects of it,” Blackford said. “I would love to see somebody decide that the kids are worth it, the neighborhood is worth it."

We asked the county what can be done for safety measures. Any request for a crosswalk study would have to go through the traffic engineering department. It would then meet all the guidelines for a marked crossing. So it can be a process, and parents are really pushing for changes to happen sooner than later.

