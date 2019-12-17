Ride and Read: Middle school sees spike in reading after bikes are added to library

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Students at J-E-T Middle School are reading more with a new tool in the library. (Source: WRDW)

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- J-E-T Middle School in Johnston Is taking reading to a whole other level. Now, you can bike and read at the same time in their library.

Biking and reading aren't two things you normally see together, but this new concept is working out at J-E-T.

"It's better to like have something to do instead of just sitting there having to force yourself to read when you can have fun," said seventh-grader Presslie Stevens.

Presslie says the bikes are a hot commodity.

"Whenever we come in people rush the bikes and then we have to wait in line."

Sarah O'Connell is the media specialist at J-E-T. The bikes were her idea.

"I've also seen some studies start to come out where they talked about how movement while you are studying, reading, etc. helps you retain more information. It reduces stress, helps get out some of those wiggles we all have," O'Connell said.

To raise money for the bikes, she filled out a grant on DonorsChoose, and in under a week, she had enough money to purchase the bikes.

O'Connell has had them for two months now and says she already sees kids reading more.

"I've definitely had a lot more kids coming in in the mornings and a lot more kids coming in during their lunch period."

She even sees students reading who would normally not be.

"I have students come in and sit and read that actually would usually sit and they might get a book, but they would just put it down and wait to be ready to go. But now they want to be able to ride the bike."

It's safe to say the bikes are changing some students' minds about reading.

"They're very fun, so if you want your students to enjoy reading more I would get them."

The students at J-E-T Middle School normally get about 5 minutes each on the bikes if it's during class, but they can go in the morning before school or during lunch and ride them for a longer period of time, as long as they're reading or studying.​

