Richmond and Columbia County back to school open houses

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
(WRDW/WAGT) -- With just days of summer break remaining, local schools are gearing up for a new school year.
Richmond and Columbia County schools have announced their open house dates and times for the coming days.
Richmond County
Elementary Schools
Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Middle Schools
Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 - 7:00 p.m.
High Schools
Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Columbia County
Elementary Schools
Aug. 5, 2019
4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Middle Schools
Aug. 1, 2019
4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
High Schools
July 31, 2019
4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
