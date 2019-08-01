Richmond and Columbia County back to school open houses

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- With just days of summer break remaining, local schools are gearing up for a new school year.

Richmond and Columbia County schools have announced their open house dates and times for the coming days.

Richmond County

Elementary Schools

Aug. 5, 2019

3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Middle Schools

Aug. 1, 2019

3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

High Schools

Aug. 2, 2019

3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Columbia County

Elementary Schools

Aug. 5, 2019

4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Middle Schools

Aug. 1, 2019

4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

High Schools

July 31, 2019

4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

