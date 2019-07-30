Richmond Hill K-8 highlighting technology, STEM programs in new school

Monday, July 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond Hill K-8 School is turning to technology and STEM programs in their new building.

The school stands where Sego Middle School used to, and today, the Richmond County Board of Education got their first look inside. News 12 got to join them.

As they looked through the halls, there were lots of wide eyes and wide smiles. Principal Cordaryl Middleton was among them.

"It's so exciting," he said. "It's a lot of great things coming along the way."

Some parents voiced concerns about the school, uncomfortable with 14-year-olds sharing a building with 5-year-olds. Middleton said that shouldn't be an issue.

"We have three different wings," he said. "We have a pre-k through 2nd [grade] so those kids are in that hallway. Another wing is 3rd-5th grade as well as 6th-8th."

Benton Starks, Senior Director for Facility Services, said the buildings design makes it easier to manage.

"We call that a spoke design," he said. "It makes for administrators to stand in a central spot and see all the way down the spoke...the spine of the building."

The central spot he referred to is called the "commons area." It includes a gym, kitchen, media center and cafeteria. Middleton said younger and older students won't use it at the same time.

"There are breaks in between lunches to ensure that all our elementary school kids eat prior to our middle school kids starting," he said.

Technology-based learning is a big part of the new school. Middleton said all 3rd through 8th grade students will be given a laptop they can take home. 2nd grade students and younger will be given iPads they can share in class.

STEM labs are scattered throughout the building as well. Middleton said they want students learning problem solving from a young age.

"Incorporating the STEM initiative forces kids a little out of their comfort zone to think broad and more 'how can we answer and solve that problem?'" he said.

Right now, Richmond Hill K-8 School is only taking kids in from its zone, but Middleton is hoping the county allows students from outside the zone to choose to attend.

Classes start August 6.

