Richmond County's new superintendent looks to build community relations, increase academic growth

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – We’re hearing from Richmond County School System’s new superintendent for the first time.

Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, who replaced Dr. Angela Pringle, says he’s excited to be back in Augusta. But the job has already started with a review of what’s going on in the system.

In the meantime, his goals are to continue to build community relationships and to see academic growth at every level.

Bradshaw is just a few weeks into his job as superintendent, but it's not his first rodeo with the Richmond County School System.

“I've had the opportunity to work here for 4 years prior to my assignment in Chattanooga, and I just think that it's a great fit,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw now oversees a district with more than 30,000 students. With that comes obstacles. One if improving the graduation rate that dropped almost 3 percent from 2018 to 2019. He wants to improve that and test scores.

“In high school, we're going to look at all the grade bands, all the end of course tests, and see if we can continue to support our teachers with professional development so that we can see the growth that we expect,” Bradshaw said.

He also has plans to help students at the elementary and middle school levels.

“In grades K-5, early literacy, a literacy-rich environment, middle schools, we're going to continue to focus on language arts and math and all the content areas," Bradshaw said.

But getting back to graduation rates, six schools improved and five schools dropped.

The three magnet schools with 100 percent graduation rates are Johnson, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet, and Davidson Fine Arts.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved