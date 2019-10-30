Richmond County woman wants justice after her cats were shot several times

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County woman says her neighbor has been shooting her cats. She says it's been going on for years but deputies told her they could not do anything until she saw it with her own eyes.

She finally did last week but that isn't the only issue she's run into.

It really has as Melanie Ring says the most recent shooting happened on Saturday when her cat named Bones was shot. Days later she's still waiting for the person who did it to be held accountable.

On Saturday, Melanie found Bones by a gate in her backyard.

"He was sitting up and you could tell his back end was gone," said Ring.

An x-ray of Bones shows fragments of a pellet near his spine.

"He is paralyzed, he will never be able to walk," said Ring.

Sadly Bones isn't the first of Ring's cats to get shot.

"Someone that lives on the road back behind me, is shooting the cats," said Ring.

Each time she says she's called the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta Animal Services but nothing is ever done.

"A deputy comes out and they tell me there's nothing they can do because I have not seen this and I just have them write up a report," said Ring.

But this time she did see it.

"I seen it happen this time, Saturday, I saw them from my deck," said Ring.

Still, it was not enough to charge anyone. The report says deputies questioned Ring's neighbor on Saturday and searched the home but they didn't find a gun.

Augusta Animal Services says to write a citation in any case. They need a lot of evidence to prove who did it.

"The burden of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt so we have to make sure that there's enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to go to court," said James Hill, the director of Augusta Animal Services.

Now Ring says she's going to take things a step further.

"I'm probably going to get a camera," said Ring.

She's tired of seeing her animals and others mistreated.

"They have to be stopped, there's too much in Augusta, Georgia going on right now, we have the dogs in Columbia County that were just found shot and killed, we've got the one from last week where the bow happened, these people need to be charged," said Ring.

Augusta Animal Services says if you see an animal being mistreated take pictures and get video footage of it because the more evidence you can hand over, the more likely it is they will charge someone.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

