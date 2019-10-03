Richmond County woman scrapped brass stolen from Augusta Utilities Department, deputies say

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County woman is wanted on theft by receiving stolen property charges.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Thornton, 35, scrapped brass that had been reported stolen by the Augusta Utilities Department.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Investigator David Perkins or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1448 or (706) 821-1080

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.