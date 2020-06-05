Richmond County will require permits for large gatherings for 50 or more

Friday, June 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will again begin requiring and enforcing the proper permits for large gatherings starting Sunday, June 7, 2020.

According to the release, for the past week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has provided support to the organizer’s impromptu events to ensure the safety of the participants on short notice with on-duty patrol deputies.

Beginning June 7, 2020, anyone who wishes to plan any events will be required to apply for the proper permits for events where crowds larger than 50 people are expected to show. This will ensure that event has adequate resources to ensure the safety and security of the participants and the community.

The release also stated that Sheriff Roundtree is very proud of the community and how they have been a testament to the nation that we have the ability to express ourselves and remain peaceful during these events.

